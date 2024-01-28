CUET PG 2024: Extended registration window closes on Jan 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 on January 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA closes registration for CUET PG 2024, apply by Jan 31

According to the revised schedule, the application form correction window will be from February 2 to 4, and the exam fee deadline is February 1, 11:50 pm.

Exam city slips for the CUET PG will be available on March 4. The admit cards will be made available online on March 7. The dates of CUET PG 2024 are March 11–28. The answer keys will be made available on April 4.

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2024

CUET PG 2024 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the CUET PG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, log in to the account.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.