 CUET PG 2024 final answer key out at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, download link here
CUET PG 2024 final answer key out at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 12, 2024 04:23 PM IST

CUET PG 2024 final answer key has been released. The download link is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2024 final answer key on April 12, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can check the final answer key on the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024 final answer key out at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, download link here(Shutterstock)
CUET PG 2024 final answer key out at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, download link here(Shutterstock)

CUET PG provisional answer key was released on April 5 and the last date to raise objection was till April 7, 2024. Candidates who want to download the final answer key can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download CUET PG 2024 final answer key

CUET PG 2024 final answer key: How to download

  • Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on CUET PG 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the final answer key.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, around 4,62,603 unique candidates were registered for CUET PG, which is held for admission to PG courses of central universities and other participating. A total of 190 universities will use the CUET PG scores this year. Of those, 38 are central and 38 are state government-run universities, nine are government institutions, and 105 are private and deemed universities.

The CUET PG examination was conducted on March 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 28 in computer-based (CBT) mode in 572 centres located in 262 cities across India and overseas. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CUET PG.

Friday, April 12, 2024
