CUET PG 2024: List of participating central and state universities
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been assigned the task of conducting the CUET PG 2024 examination through which candidates will be a part of the admissions process for PG Programmes at various participating Universities/ Institutions.
Here's the list of participating Central and State universities:
CUET (PG) - 2024 participating Central Universities / Institutions
ASSAM UNIVERSITY
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF JAMMU
DR. HARISINGH GOUR VISHWAVIDYALAYA
MAHATMA GANDHI CENTRAL UNIVERSITY
TEZPUR UNIVERSITY
BABASAHEB BHIMRAO AMBEDKAR UNIVERSITY
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF JHARKHAND
Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya
MANIPUR UNIVERSITY
THE ENGLISH AND FOREIGN LANGUAGES UNIVERSITY
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF KARNATAKA
GURU GHASIDAS VISHWAVIDYALAYA
MIZORAM UNIVERSITY
TRIPURA UNIVERSITY
BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF KASHMIR
Indian Culinary Institute
Nalanda University
UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
CENTRAL SANSKRIT UNIVERSITY
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF KERALA
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Lucknow
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
UNIVERSITY OF HYDERABAD
CENTRAL TRIBAL UNIVERSITY OF ANDHRA PRADESH
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ODISHA
Indian Institute of Mass Communication
NATIONAL SANSKRIT UNIVERSITY
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ANDHRA PRADESH
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF PUNJAB
Indian Institute of Tourism & Travel Management
NORTH-EASTERN HILL UNIVERSITY
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF GUJARAT
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN
INDIRA GANDHI NATIONAL TRIBAL UNIVERSITY
PONDICHERRY UNIVERSITY
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HARYANA
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH BIHAR
JAWAHARLAL NEHRU UNIVERSITY
SHRI LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI NATIONAL SANSKRIT UNIVERSITY
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HIMACHAL PRADESH
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF TAMIL NADU
MAHATMA GANDHI ANTARRASHTRIYA HINDI VISHWAVIDYALAYA
SIKKIM UNIVERSITY
CUET (PG) - 2024 participating State Universities
Assam down town University
DR. A.P.J. ABDUL KALAM TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Islamic University of Science and Technology, Kashmir
Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development
BABA GHULAM SHAH BADSHAH UNIVERSITY
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru
JIWAJI UNIVERSITY
SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY OF POLICE SECURITY AND CRIMINAL JUSTICE
BARKATULLAH UNIVERSITY
DR. B.R. AMBEDKAR UNIVERSITY DELHI
KHWAJA MOINUDDIN CHISHTI LANGUAGE UNIVERSITY
SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI UNIVERSITY
Centre for Development Studies
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University
Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University
Shri Vishwakarma Skill University
Cluster University of Jammu
Dr. SHYAMA PRASAD MUKHERJEE UNIVERSITY
MADAN MOHAN MALAVIYA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY
Siddharth University
Cluster University of Srinagar
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
Maharaja Bir Bikram College
UNIVERSITY OF JAMMU
Delhi Teachers University
Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur
Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith
VIKRAM UNIVERSITY
Delhi Technological University
Indian Institute of Teacher Education, Gandhinagar
Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phoole University
Vinoba Bhave University
DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDYALAYA
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women
MAHATMA JYOTIBA PHULE ROHILKHAND UNIVERSITY
Digital University Kerala
Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research
Netaji Subhas University of Technology
According to the public notice released by the NTA, CUET PG 2024 will be held between March 11-28.
The duration of the examination will be 1 hour 45 minutes. For more information on the participating deemed, private and other universities, visit the official website.