CUET PG 2024: List of participating central and state universities

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024 examination enables candidates will be a part of the admissions process for PG Programmes at various participating Universities/ Institutions. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been assigned the task of conducting the CUET PG 2024 examination.(HT file)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been assigned the task of conducting the CUET PG 2024 examination through which candidates will be a part of the admissions process for PG Programmes at various participating Universities/ Institutions.

Here's the list of participating Central and State universities:

CUET (PG) - 2024 participating Central Universities / Institutions

ASSAM UNIVERSITY CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF JAMMU DR. HARISINGH GOUR VISHWAVIDYALAYA MAHATMA GANDHI CENTRAL UNIVERSITY TEZPUR UNIVERSITY BABASAHEB BHIMRAO AMBEDKAR UNIVERSITY CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF JHARKHAND Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya MANIPUR UNIVERSITY THE ENGLISH AND FOREIGN LANGUAGES UNIVERSITY Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF KARNATAKA GURU GHASIDAS VISHWAVIDYALAYA MIZORAM UNIVERSITY TRIPURA UNIVERSITY BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF KASHMIR Indian Culinary Institute Nalanda University UNIVERSITY OF DELHI CENTRAL SANSKRIT UNIVERSITY CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF KERALA Indian Institute of Information Technology, Lucknow National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli UNIVERSITY OF HYDERABAD CENTRAL TRIBAL UNIVERSITY OF ANDHRA PRADESH CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ODISHA Indian Institute of Mass Communication NATIONAL SANSKRIT UNIVERSITY CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ANDHRA PRADESH CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF PUNJAB Indian Institute of Tourism & Travel Management NORTH-EASTERN HILL UNIVERSITY CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF GUJARAT CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN INDIRA GANDHI NATIONAL TRIBAL UNIVERSITY PONDICHERRY UNIVERSITY CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HARYANA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH BIHAR JAWAHARLAL NEHRU UNIVERSITY SHRI LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI NATIONAL SANSKRIT UNIVERSITY CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HIMACHAL PRADESH CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF TAMIL NADU MAHATMA GANDHI ANTARRASHTRIYA HINDI VISHWAVIDYALAYA SIKKIM UNIVERSITY

CUET (PG) - 2024 participating State Universities

Assam down town University DR. A.P.J. ABDUL KALAM TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY Islamic University of Science and Technology, Kashmir Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development BABA GHULAM SHAH BADSHAH UNIVERSITY Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru JIWAJI UNIVERSITY SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY OF POLICE SECURITY AND CRIMINAL JUSTICE BARKATULLAH UNIVERSITY DR. B.R. AMBEDKAR UNIVERSITY DELHI KHWAJA MOINUDDIN CHISHTI LANGUAGE UNIVERSITY SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI UNIVERSITY Centre for Development Studies Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Shri Vishwakarma Skill University Cluster University of Jammu Dr. SHYAMA PRASAD MUKHERJEE UNIVERSITY MADAN MOHAN MALAVIYA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY Siddharth University Cluster University of Srinagar Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Maharaja Bir Bikram College UNIVERSITY OF JAMMU Delhi Teachers University Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith VIKRAM UNIVERSITY Delhi Technological University Indian Institute of Teacher Education, Gandhinagar Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phoole University Vinoba Bhave University DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDYALAYA Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women MAHATMA JYOTIBA PHULE ROHILKHAND UNIVERSITY Digital University Kerala Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research Netaji Subhas University of Technology

According to the public notice released by the NTA, CUET PG 2024 will be held between March 11-28.

The duration of the examination will be 1 hour 45 minutes. For more information on the participating deemed, private and other universities, visit the official website.