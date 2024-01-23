CUET PG 2024: Understanding the structure of examination, marking pattern of CUET-PG exam as notified by the NTA

The NTA is set to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024 from March 11 to March 28 across the country. The registration process which began on December 26, will be ending tomorrow (January 24). Candidates who are interested in applying for CUET for the postgraduate program can still submit their applications through the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. before the deadline. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024 will be held from March 11 to March 28 across the country. The CUET will be a computer-based test (CBT). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Notably, the CUET will be a computer-based test (CBT) and held for 105 minutes (1 hour 45 minutes) in three shifts. In this article, we will be looking at the structure and marking scheme of the examination, as informed by the NTA through an official notification.

Structure of examination:

Candidate can choose maximum of four question paper codes. There will not be General Test with each paper. The candidate can choose General paper as a Subject. The comprehension part of these papers would be English or Hindi as chosen by the candidate during registration. There will be 75 Questions in the question paper. Each correct answer will be awarded four marks and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Languages papers will be in concerned language except Linguistic which would be in English. M.Tech/Higher Sciences would be in English only. Acharya Papers would be in Sanskrit except Hindu Studies, Indian Knowledge System and Baudha Darshan. Humanities, Sciences and Common papers would be bilingual, that is in English and Hindi. Examination would be conducted in three shifts. The English version of the questions in the question papers except languages and Acharya, will be taken as final.

Now let’s look at the marking scheme:

Each question carries four marks. For each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score. No marks shall be awarded for un-answered/un-attempted response. The candidate needs to choose one option as correct option to answer a question. After the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Final Answer Key will be awarded marks. In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.

