CUET PG 2024 registration ends tomorrow, apply at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 06, 2024 06:38 PM IST

CUET PG 2024 registration will end tomorrow, February 7, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the CUET PG 2024 registration process on February 7, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] – 2024 can do it through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The last date for final transaction of fee can be done till February 8, 2024. Correction window will open on February 9 and will close on February 11, 2024.

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2024 registration

CUET PG 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on CUET PG 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entrance examination will be held from March 11 to 28 and the detailed schedule will be published soon. The duration of papers is 1.45 hours, and on all exam days, there will be three shifts. The provisional answer key of CUET PG will be issued on April 4. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.

