National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for CUET PG 2024 on February 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] – 2024 can do it through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

The final transaction of fee can be done till 11.50 am today, February 10, 2024. The correction window will remain active till February 13, 2024.

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2024

CUET PG 2024 registration: How to apply

All interested candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET PG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entrance examination will be held from March 11 to 28, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The duration of papers is 1.45 hours, and on all exam days, there will be three shifts. The provisional answer key of CUET PG will be issued on April 4, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.