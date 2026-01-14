CUET PG 2026: Registration date extended till January 20, check revised timeline here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the CUET PG 2026 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can do it through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to submit online application is January 20, 2026. The correction window will open on January 23 and will close on January 25, 2026.

The examination will likely be held in March 2026. The dates of exam has not been announced yet. The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG)-2026 will be in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Buddhist Studies, and Indian Knowledge System). The duration of the exam is 90 minutes and each question paper comprises of 75 questions.

Direct link to register for CUET PG 2026 CUET PG 2026: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

2. Click on CUET PG 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is different for various category and candidates applying for two test papers or for additional test paper. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.

Incase any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET PG 2026, he/she may contant on 011 - 40759000/011 - 69227700 or e-mail at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CUET.