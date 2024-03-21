 CUET PG Admit Card 2024 for March 28 exam out, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CUET PG Admit Card 2024 for March 28 exam out, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 21, 2024 08:02 PM IST

CUET PG Admit Card 2024 for March 28 exam has been released. The download link is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG Admit Card 2024 for March 28 examination. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can download the admit card through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. Candidate should not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein.

Direct link to download CUET PG Admit Card 2024

CUET PG Admit Card 2024: How to download

All the appearing candidates can check the steps given below to download the admit card.

  • Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on the CUET PG Admit Card 2024 link on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should email NTA at cuetpg@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 if they are having trouble downloading the Admit Card.

CUET PG 2024 examination is conducted from March 11 to March 28, 2024. The exam is conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 10.45 pm, the second shift from 12.45 pm to 2.30 pm and the third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.

Competitive Exams
