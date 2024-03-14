National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG Admit Card 2024 for March 18, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Common University Entrance Test on March 18 can download the admit card through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG Admit Card 2024 out for March 18 exam, link here

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

CUET PG Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET PG Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the admit card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 18th March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.