CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 exam from August 24, admit card expected soon

National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG Phase 6 admit card soon. NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 examination from August 24. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG Phase 6 examination will begin from August 24 till August 30. A total of 2.86 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET UG examination 2022. The CUET examination will be held at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India and 9 cities outside India.

CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.