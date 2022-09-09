CUET UG 2022 Re-Test to be conducted on September 11

National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct CUET UG 2022 re-test on September 11, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

As per the notice, the decision to conduct the re-test was taken based on the grievances of the individual students on their experience in CUET (UG) – 2022. These students have been informed through their registered e-mail address.

The CUET UG 2022 examination was conducted in 6 phases this year from July 15 onwards across the country at various exam centres. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination, but some candidates could not appear for the exam due to technical glitches. The Agency later gave them an opportunity to appear for the exam again in the next phase.

The answer key for Phase 1 to Phase 6 was released on September 8 and the last date to raise objections is till September 10, 2022. Once the objections have been received, the subject matter experts will go through it and the results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key that will be released along with the result.

Candidates who want to get help can contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

