CUET UG 2022: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for CUET UG 2022 on April 2, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for CUET can apply online through the official site of CUET at samarth.edu.in. The registration process will close down on April 30, 2022.

The Board marks is not the criteria for the admission, however, the universities are free to decide the eligibility criteria for the admission.

The examination will be divided into two three segments- the first one focusing on the language and the second one may be on the specific subject domain, for which the students are seeking admissions and the last one is based on general ability. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

CUET UG 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of CUET at samarth.edu.in

Click on CUET 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The common entrance test for all the universities will put a rest to ever-increasing cut-offs (like DU) and will focus more on developing the critical thinking ability of the students rather than going for rote learning.