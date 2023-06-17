Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 19, 20 exam dates out at cuet.samarth.ac.in, download link here

CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 19, 20 exam dates out at cuet.samarth.ac.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 17, 2023 11:10 AM IST

CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 19, 20 exam dates have been released. Candidates can download it through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 19 and 20, 2023 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance test in the mentioned dates can download the admit card through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 19, 20 exam dates out at cuet.samarth.ac.in, download link here
CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 19, 20 exam dates out at cuet.samarth.ac.in, download link here

The candidates scheduled to appear on 19 June and 20 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website. The candidates scheduled for 19 and 20 June 2023 will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card.

Direct link to download CUET UG 2023 admit card

CUET UG 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET UG.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out