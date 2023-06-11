Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2023 Admit card out for June 12 exam, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 11, 2023 10:53 AM IST

CUET UG 2023 Admit card has been released for June 12 exam. The download link is given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 12 exam. Candidates who will appear for CUET UG 2023 exam on June 12 can download the admit card through the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

A total of 13902 candidates will appear for June 12 examination. The candidates scheduled to appear on 12 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website.

CUET UG 2023 Admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on CUET UG 2023 Admit card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Some of the candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get them in subsequent phases. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Topics
education news
education news
