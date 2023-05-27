CUET UG 2023 Admit Card out for May 29 exam to June 2 exams, get link to download hall ticket

The National Testing Agency has released CUET UG 2023 admit cards. The admit cards are released for examinations that will take place from May 29 to June 2. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can download the CUET UF 2023 admit card through their application number and Date of Birth. CUET Admit Card 2023 out for May 29 exam to June 2 exams, get link

“The candidates scheduled to appear on 29, 30, 31 May and 01, 02 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ w.e.f. 27 May 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin”, reads the official notification.

The candidates' admit cards for the examinations scheduled for a later date or dates will also be made available later.

CUET UG 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card tab

Key in your credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Candidates may call 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or send an email to cuet-ug@nta.ac.in if they have any issues while downloading the CUET (UG) - 2023 admit card.