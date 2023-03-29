The extended registration window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 will be closed tomorrow, March 30. CUET application forms can be submitted on cuet.samarth.ac.in for undergraduate courses. CUET UG 2023 application window closes tomorrow on cuet.samarth.ac.in (HT Archive)

The application window will remain open till 9:50 pm and the fee payment window will be closed at 11:50 pm. The application form correction window will be open from April 1 to 3.

Exam city information slip will be issued on April 30. Admit card release date and result date will be announced later.

NTA said candidates who have already submitted applications are eligible to choose more subjects (tests), courses, universities or institutions during this window.

“The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace / remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests. However, additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate. Candidates may note that fee once paid will not be refunded,” NTA said.

The agency has also warned candidates not to fill more than one form.

“The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” it said.