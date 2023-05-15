Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link

CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
May 15, 2023 09:32 AM IST

CUET UG Exam City Slip: pplicants can visit cuet.samarth.ac.in and use the link given under candidates' activity to download it.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023. Applicants can visit cuet.samarth.ac.in and use the link given under candidates' activity to download it.

This year, around 14,99,778 candidates will appear for CUET UG, NTA has informed.

NTA will conduct CUET UG 2023 May 21 onwards. As per the official notice, admit cards will be issued three days ahead of each paper.

CUET UG is a national-level exam for admission to undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating institutions.

Steps to download CUET UG 2023 exam city slip

Go to the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the home page, open the CUET UG exam city intimation slip link (or, open the sign in option if the link is not displayed).

Login with your application number, date of birth.

Download the CUET 2023 exam city slip.

For any help, candidates can contact NTA helpline numbers: 011-40759000 and 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

This document only informs the city of examination allotted to a candidate and can not be treated as admit card.

entrance test education news
