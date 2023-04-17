Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip releasing on April 30 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip releasing on April 30 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2023 01:31 PM IST

CUET UG 2023 examination city intimation slip releasing on April 30 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2023) examination city intimation slip will be released on April 30. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the city intimation slip on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2023 hall tickets will be released in the second week of May.

The CUET UG 2023 examination will be conducted from May 21 to May 31.(CUET (UG) – 2023) will be conducted in 13 mediums across India for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities in India for the academic year 2023-24.

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the city intimation slip link

Key in your login credentials

Your city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
national testing agency
