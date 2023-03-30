Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2023 registration last date today, apply on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 registration last date today, apply on cuet.samarth.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 30, 2023 08:20 AM IST

CUET UG 2023: Candidates can submit their application forms on cuet.samarth.ac.in till tonight.

CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended application window for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2023) today, March 30. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can go to cuet.samarth.ac.in and submit their forms.

CUET UG 2023 registration last date today, apply on cuet.samarth.ac.in (Pic for representation)
CUET UG 2023 registration last date today, apply on cuet.samarth.ac.in (Pic for representation)

The registration cum application window of CUET UG 2023 will be closed at 9:50 pm and the fee payment window will remain open till 11:50 pm. After that, a correction window will be provided from April 1 to 3. CUET 2023 exam city information slip will be released on April 30.

The exam will start on May 21. Admit card release date and result date will be informed later.

In a recent notice, NTA said that those who have already submitted applications are eligible to choose more subjects (tests), courses, universities or institutions till tonight.

“The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace / remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests. However, additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate. Candidates may note that fee once paid will not be refunded,” NTA said in the notification.

The agency has also asked candidates to ensure that they not to fill more than one form.

“The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” it said.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
registration application form
registration application form
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out