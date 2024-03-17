CUET UG 2024 to be postponed due to Lok Sabha Elections? What we know

CUET UG 2024 News: The proposed schedule of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 is likely to be revised, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be between April 19 and June 1 and results on June 4. The tentative schedule of CUET UG 2024 – May 15 to 31 – is overlapping with the Lok Sabha Election dates. CUET UG 2024 to be postponed due to Lok Sabha Elections? (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in March, said that CUET UG exam dates will be changed depending on the Lok Sabha elections schedule.

"The dates announced by the NTA are tentative. Once the election dates are announced, the NTA will finalize the CUET UG dates. The tentative schedule is from May 15," the UGC Chairman had told PTI.

Another major examination, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2024, will fall between the Lok Sabha elections. The undergraduate medical entrance test is scheduled for May 5.

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination, has not announced any change in the schedule of NEET UG. Unlike CUET, which is held for various subjects and on multiple shifts spread across days, the medical entrance exam is held in a single shift.

The May examination of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) course conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which sees the participation of a large number of candidates across the country, has also been affected by the LS Polls.

“The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will issue the detailed revised schedule of May 2024 Examinations on 19th March 2024 (Evening) on www.icai.org. Students writing their Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2024 may kindly note the same and bear with us for the time being. The students are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org,” ICAI said in its recent notification.