CUET UG 2026: Extended registration window closes today at cuet.nta.nic.in, fee payment window closes on February 7

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for CUET UG 2026 on February 4, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The registration link will close at 11.50 pm today, February 4. The fee payment window will close on February 7, 2026. The correction window will open on February 9 and will close on February 11, 2026.

Candidates will be allowed to submit only one application. Under no circumstances will candidates be allowed to fill more than one application form.

Direct link to register for CUET UG 2026 CUET UG 2026: How to register To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CUET UG 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹400/- for each additional subject for General category, ₹900/- for 3 subjects and ₹375/- for each additional subject for OBC)- (NCL)* / EWS and ₹800/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹350/- for each additional subject for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender category.

The examination will be held from May 11 to 31, 2026. The CUET UG exam will be held fo 37 subjects. Candidates may choose upto a maximum of five (05) subjects including languages and General Aptitude Test irrespective of the subjects opted in class XII. Each question paper will have 50 questions and all questions are compulsory. For every correct answer 5 marks will be awarded and there will be negative marking for each incorrect answer of 1 mark.