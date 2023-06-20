Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG final phase exam admit card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, get link here

CUET UG final phase exam admit card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 20, 2023 05:33 PM IST

CUET UG final phase exam admit card released for June 21 and June 22 exams.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 admit card for the final Phase of the CUET (UG) - 2023 examination scheduled on June 21 and June 22.

CUET UG final phase exam admit card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET UG final phase exam admit card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates who will appear for the Common University Entrance test on the mentioned dates can download the admit card through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can download the CUET UG 2023 admit card using their application number and date of birth.

Direct link to download CUET UG 2023 admit card

CUET UG 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, candidates can contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
admit card. hall ticket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out