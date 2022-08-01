CUET UG Phase 2 exam from August 4, admit cards soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: The second phase of Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022 will begin on August 4. National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue hall tickets or admit cards for the exam soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA had earlier released advanced information slips for candidates where they can find out information relating to subjects, language, medium and exam centre, etc.

Once published, candidates can download CUET UG admit cards using their application number and date of birth. Here are the steps:

How to download CUET UG admit card 2022

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in On the home page, admit card download link will be displayed under candidate activity Open the link and login with your application number and password Submit and download CUET admit card Take a printout for future use

The second phase of CUET UG 2022 is scheduled for August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10, 2022.