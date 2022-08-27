CUET UG Phase 6 admit card released for August 30 exam, link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 for the exam to be held on August 30. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Common University Entrance Test (UG) - 2022 is being conducted by NTA at 489 Examination Centers spread over 259 locations in India and 10 cities outside of India.

Here's the direct link to download the CUET UG admit card

The Phase 6 of CUET UG exam is being conducted by 2.86 lakh candidates.

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.