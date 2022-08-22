Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG phase 6 admit cards 2022 out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link

CUET UG phase 6 admit cards 2022 out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link

Published on Aug 22, 2022 08:03 AM IST

CUET UG phase 6 admit cards 2022 released on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Download it using application number and date of birth.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the sixth phase of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022. Candidates can go to cuet.samarth.ac.in and download it using application number and date of birth.

CUET UG phase 6 is scheduled for August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022. Admit cards of candidates whose examination is scheduled on August 30 will be released later. As many as 2.86 lakh candidates will appear in the exam.

A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in phase 6 on August 24, 25, and 26, 2022. Most of the candidates have been given cities of their choice, NTA said.

Those who could not take the examination in phase 2 conducted on August 4, 5 and 6 either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the centre, will also be appearing in phase 6, it added.

In the first 4 phases of the exam, around 10.3 lakh students appeared and in phase 5, which stated on August 21 and will end on August 23, around 2.3 lakh candidates are appearing.

CUET UG admit card direct link

