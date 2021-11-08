Delhi: DTC Junior clerk exam begins tomorrow, admit card at DSSSB portal

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will conduct computer-based test for junior clerk post in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) from November 9 to November 17. With the examination beginning tomorrow, candidates who have not downloaded their admit card yet, should go to the official portal of DSSSB.

DSSSB admit card: Know how to download

Go to DSSSB portal

Click on the admit card link

Enter application number

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

Download the admit cared

The junior clerk exam will be held in three shifts each day.

Candidates should download the admit card and read the instructions, especially those related to COVID-19, properly before the exam day.

The DSSSB has asked candidates to keep their registered email address and mobile number active till the completion of the recruitment process. “But in case a candidate does not get any information on his or her registered mobile number due to reason, then it would not give any right to the candidate for extension of downloading admit card or re-examination. It is again advised to visit website of the Board and OARS portal regularly for further information,” the DSSSB portal.

Candidates have been asked to follow all COVID-19 related safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing, etc.