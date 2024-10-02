Delhi Home Guard Admit Card 2024 out for CBT at homeguard.delhi.gov.in, download link here

Directorate General of Home Guards, Delhi, has released the Delhi Home Guard Admit Card 2024. The admit card has been released for written test (computer-based test CBT) on the official website of DGHG at homeguard.delhi.gov.in. The admit card can also be checked at dghgenrollment.in. Delhi Home Guard Admit Card 2024 out for CBT, download link here

The written test will be held on October 6, 2024. The written Examination will consist of 80 multiple choice objective questions, carrying 1 mark each, making a total of 80 marks, and shall be of 90 minutes duration. The question paper will be of matriculation standard (10th class). Question paper will bilingual in Hindi & English languages.

Delhi Home Guard Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates who will appear for written test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of DGHG at dghgenrollment.in.

Click on Delhi Home Guard Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Measurement & Efficiency Test (PMET) can appear for the written examination. However, the written test will not be conducted for PMET-qualified Ex-Servicemen/ex-CMPF personnel.

The registration process was started on January 24 and ended on February 13, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 10285 Home Guards volunteers for a term of three years which may be extended by two years with 15%, 7.5 % and 27% reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled tribes and Other Backward Classes candidates respectively. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGHG.