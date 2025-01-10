Menu Explore
DNB final practical tentative exam dates announced, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 10, 2025 10:57 AM IST

As per the schedule, DNB final practical examination for the October 2024 session will be held in January-February, 2025.

The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced tentative dates for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) final practical examination, which has an Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) component.

NBEMS has announced DNB final practical tentative exam dates for the October 2024 session(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NBEMS has announced DNB final practical tentative exam dates for the October 2024 session(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: NEET PG: FIR registered against PG student after recovery of OMR sheets, currency

As per the schedule, DNB final practical examination for the October 2024 will be held in January-February, 2025. Here is the specialty-wise exam schedule:

General Surgery: January 21, 22, 2025 (Tuesday & Wednesday)

Radiation Oncology: January 24 (Friday)

Emergency Medicine: January 28 (Tuesday)

General Medicine: January 30, 31 (Thursday & Friday)

Paediatrics: February 3, 4 (Monday & Tuesday)

Family Medicine: February 7 (Friday)

Psychiatry: February 8 (Saturday)

Obstetrics and Gynaecology: February 10,11 (Monday & Tuesday)

Orthopaedics: February 13, 14 (Thursday & Friday)

Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy: February 15 (Saturday)

Respiratory Medicine: February 17 (Monday)

Anaesthesiology: February 19, 20 (Wednesday & Thursday)

Radio Diagnosis: February 24 (Monday)

Otorhinolaryngology (ENT): February 25 (Tuesday)

Ophthalmology: February 27 (Thursday)

Scheme of examination

Exam componentDescriptionMarks
Virtual OSCE20 OSCE stations of 5 marks each of 4 min duration each100
Clinical case2 clinical case examinations of 50 marks each100
Ward rounds4 Ward rounds of 10 marks each as relevant for the specialty40
Viva voce4 viva voce stations of 15 marks each per viva station60
Total300 marks

Also read: NEET MDS, SS, DNB, other exam dates announced, check NBEMS exam calendar at natboard.edu.in

The candidates get their admit cards from their Online Exit Examination Portal (OEEP) account as and when DNB Practical centres are notified and admit cards are uploaded on OEEP, NBEMS said.

The schedule is purely tentative, and the final schedule will be indicated on the admit cards, NBEMS said.

For any query related to the DNB final practical examination, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its communication web portal.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On