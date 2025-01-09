Menu Explore
NEET PG: FIR registered against PG student after recovery of OMR sheets, currency

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Jan 09, 2025 08:11 PM IST

The recoveries were made from the room of Ajay Kumar Singh at Chanakya hostel in the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Police on Thursday lodged an FIR in connection with the recovery of burnt Indian currency notes of 500 and 100 denominations worth around 2.75 lakh and OMR sheet of post-graduate medical entrance (NEET-PG) and OMR sheet of Aryabhatt Knowledge University (AKU), besides a bottle of liquor, said police.

NEET PG: FIR registered against PG student after recovery of OMR sheets, currency (HT Photo)
NEET PG: FIR registered against PG student after recovery of OMR sheets, currency (HT Photo)

The recoveries were made from the room of one Ajay Kumar Singh at Chanakya hostel in the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The room of the Singh on the second floor had caught fire on Wednesday and three fire tenders were pressed into service to control it. The police also reached there.

According to information, Singh, a resident of Samastipur, passed his PG in 2022 itself, but he still had three rooms under his control, including one on the sixth floor and another allotted to a different student on the ground floor. That speaks volumes of the administration at the PMCH.

The hostel caretaker, who identified himself as Anil, said that notices had been served and he had been asked several times to vacate the room, but he did not do so.

Police suspect that he might be running an admission racket from the rooms of PMCH to avoid the public glare. “He might also be working in connivance with exam authorities at AKU and elsewhere to help students clear internal exams. The investigation is on. It is surprising how a person who is no more a student of the institution could keep three rooms under his occupation,” he added.

The police officer said that the recovery of huge cash and examination related documents was a matter of investigation. “The cooperation of the college authorities will be required,” he added.

SHO of Pirbahor police station, Mohammad Abdul Halim, said that an FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of PMCH principal Dr Vidyapati Choudhary against Singh in connection with the recovery of seizure. “The burnt seizure were sent to FSL for forensic test to ascertain the details of the question papers,” he added.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
