News / Education / Competitive Exams / DSSSB AAO admit card 2023 out at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, here's direct link

DSSSB AAO admit card 2023 out at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 24, 2023 05:50 PM IST

DSSSB releases admit card for Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) exam 2023.

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) exam 2023. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Applicants can download their DSSSB admit card by using their date of birth as a password and their roll number as their login ID.

DSSSB releases admit card for Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) exam 2023

Direct link here

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) exam is scheduled on Dec 27, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The facilitation counter will open from December 25 to December 26 between 10 am to 5 pm at FC-18, Institutional Area, Karkardooma, Delhi. The facilitation counter will be open from 10 am to 5 pm to facilitate candidates for downloading admit cards and redress queries.

DSSSB admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of the board

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter the necessary details

Click on ‘Click to Generate e-Admit Card’

Print the DSSSB admit card

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
