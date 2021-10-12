Home / Education / Competitive Exams / DSSSB admit card 2021 released for various exams scheduled on Oct 16 and 17
  • DSSSB admit card released for various CBT exams scheduled on Oct 16&17, here's the direct link to download the admit card. 
Published on Oct 12, 2021 07:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for various exams (CBT) scheduled to be held on October 16 and 17. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates can download their admit card using application id and DOB.

Here is the direct link to download the admit for CBT exams scheduled on Oct 16 and 17.

The Ahlmad, Inspecting Officer, Electrical Overseers exams are scheduled for October 16. The Special educator Primary, Draftsman, and legal assistant exams are scheduled to be held on October 17.

How to download the DSSSB admit card

Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM SCHEDULED ON 16 AND 17 OCTOBER 2021’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

key in your credentials and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download DSSSB Teacher Admit Card

Take a print-out for the same

