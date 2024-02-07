 DSSSB admit card 2024 released for Feb 12 to Feb 18 exam;here's direct link | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / DSSSB admit card 2024 released for Feb 12 to Feb 18 exam; here's direct link

DSSSB admit card 2024 released for Feb 12 to Feb 18 exam; here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 07, 2024 07:55 PM IST

DSSSB Admit Card 2024 released for exams from Feb 12-18.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the DSSSB Admit Card 2024 for the exams scheduled from February 12 to February 18. Candidates who will appear fo the examination can download the admit card from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Steps to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2024 for Feb 12-18 Exams
Steps to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2024 for Feb 12-18 Exams

Direct link to download admit card



The Laboratory Assistant, Surveillance Worker, craft instructor- basic cosmetology ( for NTC/STC/NAC Holders), craft instructor Refigration& Air conditioning Technician ( For NTC/STC/NAC holders), craft instructor Draughtsman Technician( For NTC/STC/NAC holders), and Scientific Assistant (Biology) will be held on February 12. The PGT English (Male), PGT ( Fine Arts/Painting) Female, PGT Sanskrit Male, and PGT Sanskrit Female exam will be held on February 13. Candidates can check detailed exam notifications here.

DSSSB admit card 2024: Know how to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click the “Admit card link of DSSSB examinations scheduled from 12th Feb 2024 to 18th Feb 2024.”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
