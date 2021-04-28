DSSSB Answer Key 2021 for fire operator and exams soon, check details

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will release the answer key for various exams conducted between April 19-23 on Thursday, April 29. The Answer Key will be released for exams held for the posts of Junior Stenographer( English), Store Keeper, Fire Operator (only for male), Food Safety Officer, Junior Stenographer, Junior Telephone Operator and veterinary Livestock Inspector.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answers keys from the official website of DSSSB from April 29 to May 3.

Candidates can check the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys within a stipulated time period.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification below.