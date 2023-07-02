DSSSB releases admit cards for exam scheduled from July 5 to July 11, get link to download hall tickets
DSSSB has released hall ticket for the exams scheduled from July 5 to July 11.
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the various examination scheduled from July 5 to July 11. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
DSSSB will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) format for PGT (English), Librarian, Domestic Science and other posts from July 5 to July 11, 2023.
Direct link to download admit card
DSSSB exam admit card 2023: Know how to download
To download the DSSSB June 2023 exam admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “E-admit card link of DSSSB examinations of various posts scheduled from 05th July to 11th July 2023”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your log in credentials
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.