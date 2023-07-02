Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the various examination scheduled from July 5 to July 11. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB releases admit card for exam scheduled from July 5 to July 11

DSSSB will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) format for PGT (English), Librarian, Domestic Science and other posts from July 5 to July 11, 2023.

Notification here

DSSSB exam admit card 2023: Know how to download

To download the DSSSB June 2023 exam admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “E-admit card link of DSSSB examinations of various posts scheduled from 05th July to 11th July 2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your log in credentials

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.