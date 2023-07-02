Home / Education / Competitive Exams / DSSSB releases admit cards for exam scheduled from July 5 to July 11, get link to download hall tickets

DSSSB releases admit cards for exam scheduled from July 5 to July 11, get link to download hall tickets

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 02, 2023 04:47 PM IST

DSSSB has released hall ticket for the exams scheduled from July 5 to July 11.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the various examination scheduled from July 5 to July 11. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB releases admit card for exam scheduled from July 5 to July 11
DSSSB releases admit card for exam scheduled from July 5 to July 11

DSSSB will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) format for PGT (English), Librarian, Domestic Science and other posts from July 5 to July 11, 2023.

Direct link to download admit card

Notification here

DSSSB exam admit card 2023: Know how to download

To download the DSSSB June 2023 exam admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “E-admit card link of DSSSB examinations of various posts scheduled from 05th July to 11th July 2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your log in credentials

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out