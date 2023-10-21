National Testing Agency, NTA has released DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023 admit card. Candidates who will appear for Ph.D. Entrance Test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU 2023 for admission to Ph.D. Courses for the academic session 2023- 24 can download the admit card through the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023 admit card out, download link here(HT FILE)

The written entrance test will be conducted on October 26, 27, 30 and 31, 2023 in computer based mode.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. Follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

Click on login link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official notice reads, “in case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at phd@nta.ac.in.” For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA Ph.D Entrance test.

