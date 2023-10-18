News / Education / Competitive Exams / DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023: Exam city slip released at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 18, 2023 06:38 PM IST

DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023 exam city slip out at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. Direct link available here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023 exam city slip. Candidates who will appear for Ph.D. Entrance Test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU 2023 for admission to Ph.D. Courses for the academic session 2023- 24 can check the advance intimation slip through the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. To check the exam city, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check exam city for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023

DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023: How to check exam city

  • Visit the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on login link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • The exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the exam city slip and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Ph.D. Entrance Test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU – 2023 will be conducted October 26, 27, 30 and 31, 2023 at various examination Centres located in different cities across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA Ph.D Entrance test.

Official Notice Here 

