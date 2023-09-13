DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance test 2023: Registration date extended till September 22, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance test 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance test 2023: Apply till September 22

The registration date for the common PhD entrance test of University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) will close on September 22, 2023. The final transaction fees has also been extended till September 22, 2023.

This is the second time the registration date has been extended.

As per the official notice, the correction window will now open on September 23 and will close on September 24, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance test 2023: How to apply

Go to phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

Open the registration page, enter details and submit. Your login credentials will be generated.

Login and fill the application form.

Upload documents, make payment of fee.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

In the PhD entrance exam, medium of question papers in this exam will be English, except for Language papers. The test will be held in computer based (CBT) mode for a total of 100 MCQs to be answered in 3 hours or 180 minutes. There will be two sections in the paper – section 1 on research methodology and section 2 will be subject specific. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here