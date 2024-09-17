DU UG Admission 2024: Registration for spot round 1 from tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in; important dates, eligibility

The University of Delhi will begin the registration process for the first round of spot admissions tomorrow, September 18. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for DU UG spot admissions on the CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2024: Registration for spot round 1 from tomorrow (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Till September 15, a total of 72,263 admissions were confirmed, the university said.

As per the schedule for DU UG spot admissions, the list of vacant seats will be displayed at 10 am on September 18.

Candidates can apply for spot round 1 from 10 am on September 18 to 11:59 pm on September 19.

Seat allotment results for the first round of spot admissions will be announced at 3 pm on September 21. Candidates have to accept the allotted seat between September 21 (3 pm) and September 22 (11:59 pm).

Colleges will verify and approve online applications from by 4:59 pm on September 23.

The last date for online fee payment is September 24 (4:59 pm).

DU UG admission 2024: Who are eligible for spot round 1?

Candidates who have applied for CSAS UG 2024 at Delhi University but have not been admitted to any college by 5 pm on September 17 are eligible to appear for the first round of spot admissions. The dashboard of admitted candidates will be kept freezer and they will not be allowed to withdraw admissions after this deadline (September 17, 5 pm).

To be considered for spot admission, a candidate must opt for ‘Spot Admission’ through his/her dashboard. The candidate can select only those Program + College combinations where the seats are vacant as per the category, the university said.

DU added that it will be mandatory for a candidate to take admission to the allotted seat in the spot round 1. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission and s/he will be out of the admission process.

There will be no option to withdraw or upgrade the allotted seat in the spot rounds, and the seat allotted in a particular spot admission round will be final, the university added.