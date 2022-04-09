EIL recruitment: 60 vacancies of Jr Draftsman on offer, details here

Engineers India Ltd (EIL), New Delhi has invited applications for 60 vacancies Jr. Draftsman Gr. II and Jr. Draftsman Gr. I. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 18.

EIL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies out of which 27 vacancies are for the post of Jr. Draftsman Gr. II and 33 vacancies rate for the post of Jr. Draftsman Gr. I.

EIL recruitment age limit: Candidates age should not be more than 30 years as on February 28.

EIL recruitment Selection process: The mode of selection will be through a Skill Test (the venue and mode of the Skill Test will be communicated individually to the shortlisted candidates).

EIL recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of EIL at engineersindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Scroll Down and click on ‘Apply Now’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link you want to apply for

Fill in the application form and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

