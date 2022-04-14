ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card released, here’s direct link to download

Employees State Insurance Corporation has released ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in. The Phase 1 Preliminary examination for the post of Multi Tasking Staff will be conducted on May 7, 2022.

The call letter will be available from April 13 to May 7, 2022 on the website. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card</strong>

ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in.

Click on recruitment page available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online examination will comprise of 100 questions and 200 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes and candidates will have to reach the venue for approximately 120 minutes including the time required for logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions etc. The tests are compositely timed.