Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) 2022 registration begins on natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited online applications for the Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) 2022. The registration process started at 4 pm yesterday, February 22 and will end on March 14 (11:55 pm).

Eligible candidates can submit their applications on natboard.edu.in.

The exam will be held in March or April 2023 and the exact date and time for the exam will be communicated to candidates through admit cards on their OEEP account, NBEMS said. The date or time for release of admit cards has not been announced.

Candidates can refer to the information bulletin hosted on the NBEMS website to know more about for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details. Here's the official notification.

For any query, candidates can contact NBEMS candidate care support at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login or NBEMS communication web portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main