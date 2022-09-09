Home / Education / Competitive Exams / FMGE December 2022: NBE begins registration process today, exam on December 4

competitive exams
Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:19 PM IST

FMGE December 2022 registration process begins today, September 9, 2022. The examination will be conducted on December 4, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has started the registration process for FMGE December 2022. The registration process begins on September 9, 2022 and will end on September 29, 2022. Candidates who want to apply online through the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

The link will be activated at 3 pm today. FMGE December 2022 examination will be conducted on December 4, 2022 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. The declaration of result will be done on December 30, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

FMGE December 2022: How to register

  • Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on FMGE December 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application form.
  • Once the application form is done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the official site of NBE.

Official Notice 

