close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / FMGE December 2023 application correction window closes today at natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2023 application correction window closes today at natboard.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 18, 2023 01:28 PM IST

FMGE December 2023 application correction window closes today.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 application correction window will close down today, December 18, according to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Applicants can make changes via the official website, nbe.edu.in.

FMGE 2023 examination to be conducted on January 20
FMGE 2023 examination to be conducted on January 20

However, candidates will be able to edit their Photographs, Signatures and Thumb Impressions from December 29 to January 1, 2024. FMGE 2023 admit card will be issued on January 12, 2024. FMGE 2023 examination will be conducted on January 20, 2024. FMGE 2023 results will be announced by February 20, 2024.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link here

FMGE December 2023 application form: How to edit the applictaion form

Visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in

Click on the FMGE tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Now, click on the application link under December 2023

Click on the already registered link and log in with your credentials

Make changes in the FMGE December 2023 application form

Make changes and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out