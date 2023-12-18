FMGE December 2023 application correction window closes today at natboard.edu.in

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 application correction window will close down today, December 18, according to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Applicants can make changes via the official website, nbe.edu.in. FMGE 2023 examination to be conducted on January 20

However, candidates will be able to edit their Photographs, Signatures and Thumb Impressions from December 29 to January 1, 2024. FMGE 2023 admit card will be issued on January 12, 2024. FMGE 2023 examination will be conducted on January 20, 2024. FMGE 2023 results will be announced by February 20, 2024.

FMGE December 2023 application form: How to edit the applictaion form

Visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in

Click on the FMGE tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Now, click on the application link under December 2023

Click on the already registered link and log in with your credentials

Make changes in the FMGE December 2023 application form

Make changes and take the print for future reference.