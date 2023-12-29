National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has opened the FMGE December 2023 edit window on December 29, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. FMGE December 2023: Edit window opens at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

The edit window is opened for candidates who will have to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window. The window to make changes or correct images will be available till January 1, 2024. Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window.

Direct link to make changes in FMGE December 2023 application form

FMGE December 2023: How to make changes

To make changes in the image, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the FMGE December 2023 link under the examinations link available at the top of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on application link.

Enter the required details and login to the account.

Once done, follow the instructions available on the notice to make changes in the application form.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be issued on January 12, and the examination will be conducted on January 20, 2024. The result will be issued on February 20, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

