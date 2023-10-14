National Medical Commission, NMC has released the FMGE December 2023 registration dates. The registration will begin on October 16 and will end on October 25, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in FMGE December 2023: Registration begins on October 16, apply at natboard.edu.in

As per the official notice, the candidates who are required to have the eligibility certificate are not permitted to apply for Screening Test without the Eligibility Certificate issued by the National Medical Commission. Candidates who want the eligibility certification should apply through National Medical Commission’s website.

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Screening Test will be held tentatively in the month of December 2023, by NBEMS. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can do it through these simple steps given below.

FMGE December 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on FMGE December 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Once the application form is filled, make the payment of application fees and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

