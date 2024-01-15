National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release FMGE December Admit Card 2023 on January 15, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can download the admit card through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. FMGE December Admit Card 2023 releasing today

Earlier the admit card release date was scheduled on January 12, 2024, which was postponed. The official notice reads, “The admit cards for FMGE December 2023 shall be issued on 15.01.2024 at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in. The date of issuance of admit card as mentioned in the information bulletin for FMGE Dec 2023 and in notices published earlier should therefore be read accordingly.”

FMGE December Admit Card 2023: How to download

All the appearing candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on FMGE December 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same.

The examination will be conducted on January 20, 2024, in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and shift 2 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination consists of one paper comprising 300 multiple-choice questions. The paper shall be delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day with each part comprising of 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.