FSSAI answer key 2022 released for various examination at fssai.gov.in

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the Question/Answer Keys for various computer based test held from March 28 to March 31. Candidates can access their individual answers/online responses, as well as check and download the answer key, at the official website fssai.gov.in. The Question/Answer Keys will be available in the online portal till April 7.

Candidates can access their own answers/online responses (own answers and answer keys) through the FSSAI website's online portal using their registered credentials (User ID & Password).

Direct link here

How to download FSSAI answer key 2022:

Visit official website fssai.gov.in

On the homepage scroll down to “Jobs@fssai (Careers)” and click on ‘Link for Question / Answer Key’

Enter your user ID and password

FSSAI answer key along with response sheet will appear on screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check notice below: