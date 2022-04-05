Home / Education / Competitive Exams / FSSAI answer key 2022 released for various examination at fssai.gov.in
competitive exams

FSSAI answer key 2022 released for various examination at fssai.gov.in

  • FSSAI has released the Question/Answer Keys of recruitment exams for various posts.
FSSAI answer key 2022 released for various examination at fssai.gov.in
FSSAI answer key 2022 released for various examination at fssai.gov.in
Published on Apr 05, 2022 01:16 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the Question/Answer Keys for various computer based test held from March 28 to March 31. Candidates can access their individual answers/online responses, as well as check and download the answer key, at the official website fssai.gov.in. The Question/Answer Keys will be available in the online portal till April 7.

Candidates can access their own answers/online responses (own answers and answer keys) through the FSSAI website's online portal using their registered credentials (User ID & Password).

Direct link here

How to download FSSAI answer key 2022:

Visit official website fssai.gov.in

On the homepage scroll down to “Jobs@fssai (Careers)” and click on ‘Link for Question / Answer Key’

Enter your user ID and password

FSSAI answer key along with response sheet will appear on screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check notice below:

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fssai answer key
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out