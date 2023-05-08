Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GAT-B, BET city allotment slip out at dbt.nta.ac.in, get link

GAT-B, BET city allotment slip out at dbt.nta.ac.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2023 03:39 PM IST

Candidates can download their city slip from the GAT-B official website- dbt.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) and GAT BET city allotment slip today May 8, 2023. Candidates can download the city allotment slip from the official website at dbt.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download their Examination City Intimation slip of GAT-B & BET 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

GAT-B, BET city allotment slip out at dbt.nta.ac.in
GAT-B, BET city allotment slip out at dbt.nta.ac.in

Graduate Aptitude TestBiotechnology (GAT-B) / Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) -2023 will be conducted on May 13 at different Centres located in various cities throughout the country.

Direct link here

Please take note that this is NOT the admit card for the BET 2023 or GAT-B. To help the candidates, this is a head of information regarding the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located. The GAT-B & BET 2023 admit card will be released later.

GAT-B, BET city allotment slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at dbt.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the city allotment slip

Key in your log in details

Download and take print of the city intimation slip.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency
national testing agency
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out