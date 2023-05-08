GAT-B, BET city allotment slip out at dbt.nta.ac.in, get link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) and GAT BET city allotment slip today May 8, 2023. Candidates can download the city allotment slip from the official website at dbt.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download their Examination City Intimation slip of GAT-B & BET 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth. GAT-B, BET city allotment slip out at dbt.nta.ac.in

Graduate Aptitude TestBiotechnology (GAT-B) / Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) -2023 will be conducted on May 13 at different Centres located in various cities throughout the country.

Please take note that this is NOT the admit card for the BET 2023 or GAT-B. To help the candidates, this is a head of information regarding the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located. The GAT-B & BET 2023 admit card will be released later.

GAT-B, BET city allotment slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at dbt.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the city allotment slip

Key in your log in details

Download and take print of the city intimation slip.