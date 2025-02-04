GAT-B entrance exam registration starts at exams.nta.ac.in, apply till March 3
Eligible candidates can apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in up to March 3.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT.
Eligible candidates can apply for the examination up to March 3.
These are the important dates candidates should know-
|Name of the event
|Date
|Registration window opens on
|February 3
|Registration window closes on
|March 3 (5 pm)
|Fee payment window closes on
|March 3 (11:50 pm)
|Correction in the Particulars of Application Form
|March 5 to March 6 March
|Date of Examination for GAT-B -2025
|April 20, 2025 (Sunday)
The duration of the exam is 180 minutes or three hours. The paper will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.
The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the medium of the question paper will be English.
The application fee is ₹1,300 for general (unreserved), OBC-(NCL) and EWS category candidates.
For SC, ST and PwD category candidates, the application fee is ₹650.
How to apply for GAT-B 2025
- Go to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/DBT.
- Under latest news, open the link that reads: GAT-B 2025: Click Here to Register / Login
- Go to the new candidate registration page.
- Complete the registration process and then go to the registered candidate login tab.
- Enter the requested information and log in.
- Fill out the application form.
- Upload the required documents.
- Make payment of the application fee.
- Submit the form.
- Download a copy of the confirmation page. Also save the uploaded photo and signature for future use.
GAT-B is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology (DBT) supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions. To find more details about the exam, candidates can check the official website.