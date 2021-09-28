GATE 2022: Last date to apply today without additional fees, direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will close down the registration process for GATE 2022 on September 28, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 can apply online through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in without additional fees.

A candidate appearing in one or two papers should fill only one application form.

In case of multiple applications, only one will be accepted and the remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

GATE 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Click on Apply Online link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details or login details.

Click on submit and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Female candidates will have to pay ₹750/- per paper, SC / ST / PwD* category candidates will have to pay ₹750/- per paper and all other category candidates will have to pay ₹1500/- per paper.